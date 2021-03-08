Health departments in District 2 Public Health have appointments available for the COVID-19 vaccine. Hall County is part of District 2.
“Recent shipments have given us enough vaccine to open up more appointments for residents,” said Alan Satterfield, Director of Nursing. “We hope that residents who are eligible to be vaccinated will take this opportunity to make an appointment.”
Eligible residents can make appointments by calling 1-888-426-5073 or online at www.phdistrict2.org or by calling their local health department.
To see if you are eligible, go to https://dph.georgia.gov/
On March 8, eligibility was expanded to include Pre-K through 12 educators and staff of public and private schools, adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities and their caregivers, and parents of children with complex medical conditions.
