A Northeast Georgia Department of Public Health COVID-19 vaccination point of distribution is up and running at the Jackson County Ag Facility.
The COVID vaccination POD will be set up at the Jackson County Ag Facility every Wednesday through March 17.
Around 300 people were scheduled to get the vaccine on the first day of operations, Feb. 10. Officials said that number could go up as more vaccine becomes available.
The facility has multiple checkpoints, including in the parking lot, at check-in and in post-vaccine scheduling for the second shot.
It's set inside the large facility amid cattle guards that were put in place for a major show this weekend at the facility.
Six stations are set up to administer the injections.
You must have an appointment to get a vaccination.
To Set up an appointment time and pre-register, go to:
Currently, only those in category 1a qualify — that includes health care workers, first-responders and those over age 65.
The Ag Facility is located at 1869 County Farm Rd., Jefferson.
