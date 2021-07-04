The Barrow County Health Department will offer free COVID vaccines in the Braselton Community Room on July 7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The community room is located at the back of the Braselton Police & Municipal Court Building, 5040 Hwy. 53. Parking is available in the parking deck.
They will be offering Moderna and J&J as well as Pfizer for all clients (age 12 and up are able to receive the Pfizer vaccine)
No appointment or insurance are needed.
