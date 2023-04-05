Debbie Martin has organized a food drive, and her Cresswind neighbors aren’t holding back.
Martin, a Cresswind resident who serves on the Hoschton City Council, is collecting food items to aid West Jackson Elementary School families in need.
“I just don’t think anybody in our small community should go without,” Martin said. “I just don’t.”
Martin, who helped organize a holiday dinner in December, recently contacted WJES principal Lori King to determine how Cresswind could help and learned the school had eight displaced families needing extra food.
Martin then reached out to her fellow Cresswind residents to see who might donate. The next day a pile of food showed up at her front door.
“Cresswind has stepped up for us,” Martin said.
That generosity has continued. While Martin was away attending a council retreat last week, so much donated food stacked up on her doorstep that she asked a city staff member to drop by and relocate it inside her home.
“She said, ‘You have so much food at your front door, you’re going to have to come in the garage,’” Martin said.
These donations from Cresswind supplement an existing program at the school that sends food home to students via backpacks. The neighborhood’s donations help to feed the entire family, some of which have as many as eight members.
Martin praised her neighbors, who also played a large role in the December holiday dinner.
“Cresswind is my go-to,” she said. “A lot of us are retired. A lot of it is retired teachers or social workers. They’ve been through this, so they get it.”
Martin, who has invited Jackson County Schools Superintendent Philip Brown to assist with a future drop-off, is taking donations via Sign-up Genius through the end of the school year.
