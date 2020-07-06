Contractors with the Georgia Department of Transportation will begin work on SR 347 at the intersection of Grand Reunion Dr. this week.
Crews with Vertical Earth, Inc. will begin work to construct a Reduced Conflict U-Turn (RCUT) on SR 347 at the intersection of Grand Reunion Dr.
Single-lane closures are allowed Monday-Friday between the hours of 7 p.m. overnight to 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.
"An RCUT is an intersection design that reduces crashes by changing how minor road traffic crosses or turns left at a major road reducing the potential conflict with other vehicles. At an RCUT, minor road traffic must turn right," GDOT leaders said. "Left turn and through movements from the minor road are accomplished through the use of a downstream U-turn. All movements (left, though, and right) are allowed from the major road."
This project is part of the Quick Response program and has a completion date 45 days from the day the work begins.
