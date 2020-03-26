Braselton officials recently hosted a ceremonial ribbon cutting for Crossroads Spine and Wellness, welcoming Dr. Lance Walker and his staff.
Located at 5391 Hwy. 53, adjacent to La Hacienda restaurant, Crossroads offers chiropractic, weight loss, sports injury and wellness services each weekday.
“Dr. Walker graduated first in his class and is in the National Honors Society of Chiropractors," said practice manager Jessica Davis. "He is passionate about the power and health benefits that chiropractic services offer. We are thrilled to be in Braselton and thankful to have the opportunity to serve the community.”
Crossroads Spine and Wellness can be reached at 706-654-2400 or online at www.crossroadsspineandwellness.com.
