A sometimes-boisterous crowd of red-shirted citizens harangued Jackson County School System leaders during a meeting of the Jackson County Board of Education Aug. 5 about the system’s rules regarding student masking and quarantining due to Covid. Some of the same people also spoke again at the board's Aug. 9 meeting.
The school system doesn’t mandate masking, but strongly encourages it. The system also has a five-day quarantine requirement for students who have a close contact with a positive Covid case and who aren’t vaccinated, or who don’t wear a mask.
But several parents, backed by an outspoken crowd, voiced opposition to the system encouraging masking and vaccinations and opposed any quarantine time for students exposed to a positive case.
Audience members shouted down school officials and interrupted the Aug. 5 meeting several times with outbursts. Some of those speaking to the BOE also spread misinformation about Covid, including its seriousness, the usefulness of masks, the reliability of Covid testing and the need for vaccinations.
COVID STILL IN SCHOOLS
During an update on how Covid had impacted the first week of school, superintendent April Howard said system leaders were glad to have schools back to in-person classes, but that Covid is still having an impact.
“We were actually hoping that Covid was in our rear-view-mirror and the reality is, the first day of school, Covid is not in our rear view mirror,” she said Aug. 5. “We are still in a position of managing cases.”
She said that last year, the system had 761 positive cases of Covid among teachers and students and over 6,500 close contact quarantines.
The first week of school this year, Howard said the system had seen 59 positive cases from 48 students and 11 teachers.
She told the BOE that school leaders are spending a “good bit of” time managing the situation.
CROWD EXPLODES
The meeting got heated when Howard told the board that students who had been vaccinated, or who were wearing a mask, wouldn’t have to quarantine if exposed as do unvaccinated and unmasked students.
‘No, no, no,” the crowd booed.
One man shouted, “Based off what, science? Where’s the evidence?”
Addressing the crowd, Howard said the system had modified its quarantine requirements to a lower standard than the CDC recommends.
But the crowd wasn’t happy, shouting Howard down with a number of comments, including claims that the widely-used PCR testing for Covid isn’t accurate and can’t tell the difference between Covid and the flu. That is a false claim which has circulated widely on social media in recent weeks.
“If you would let me finish…” Howard began as the audience became unsettled.
“You ain’t making no sense” a man shouted back to her.
After a pause, Howard pressed forward with her comments.
“I’ll start again and tell you I have two children in school and there’s nothing I want more than for my children to be in school and that is our plan. I’m simply giving you some context that if we were strictly implementing CDC guidelines, we would be mandating masks and we would be dong 10-14 day quarantines and we are not and we are not suggesting we do that now,” Howard said.
She said she understood the crowd’s frustration, but that the meeting wasn’t being held to change the system’s guidance and that her comments were only to inform the BOE that the system is seeing a large number of positive Covid cases and that it is taking a lot of time by school leaders to manage those situations.
“If this trend continues, we have to have a way to manage it,” she said. “Our preference would be that Covid didn’t exist…but we do have to manage what we are presented with.”
ANTI-MASKING CLAIMS
Natisha Kidwell, a family nurse practitioner at Northeast Georgia Medical Center who has children in the Jackson school system, claimed to the board that “everything about these masks are a lie.”
“I don’t care what the CDC says, their opinion pieces, they’ve yet to show me evidence that a paper mask works,” Kidwell claimed as the crowd applauded.
She then read a letter from a North Carolina doctor who claimed that Covid wasn’t very serious for children, that “masking hasn’t been helpful in limiting the transmission of the pandemic” and that masking and quarantining of children had been harmful to children.
Kidwell also claimed, without citing any evidence, that vaccinated patients being seen at NGMC who got Covid were harder to treat.
“We’re really having a hard time treating them; they’re not bouncing back because they’ve been vaccinated by the way, something the mainstream media is not telling you,” Kidwell said.
But information from NGMC indicates that is not the case and that vaccinated patients are not worse off when they get breakthrough Covid. NGMC officials have strongly encouraged people to get the vaccine, including at a hospital news conference last week.
Kidwell also claimed that PCR tests to diagnose COVID aren’t accurate and suggested that Covid wasn’t causing as much death as the numbers indicate.
“We’ve been breathing in SARS viruses all our lives, it’s a cold. Are people dying from Covid, or with Covid,” Kidwell said.
She said it felt like the issue of masking and vaccines was political propaganda.
“That’s what’s happening in our country and it’s what’s happening here in Jackson County with our schools,” Kidwell claimed.
She also said that a principal at a county school had been encouraging mask-wearing and vaccines to students.
“By a non-FDA approved vaccine,” Kidwell complained.
Another parent said that some teachers in the system had been encouraging students to wear a mask by giving out candy to those who do. Jamie Stanford said the school system shouldn’t give students incentives to wear a mask or hand out masks to students.
On Aug. 9, several other parents also appealed to the BOE to not have a mask mandate. One parent said she had removed her daughter from the system to go to a private school because of the issue. She claimed that the media isn't tellng the truth about masking and said it all just propaganda.
Another parent said the decision to mask a child should be up to a parent and not the school.
"It's not your job to keep our kids safe, it's our job," said Michael Rhodes.
