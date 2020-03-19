There are five confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Hall County and 12 cases in Gwinnett County.
The Georgia Department of Health released the numbers during its daily update March 19.
Statewide, there are 287 confirmed cases and 10 deaths.
Local confirmed cases include:
•Hall – 5
•Gwinnett – 12
•Barrow – 1
•Clarke – 8
These numbers are based on the patient’s residency.
(The Barrow patient reportedly lives in an assisted living facility in a different county.)
