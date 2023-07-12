Braselton leaders gave the green light for both a daycare center and a Kroger fuel center expansion on the western side of town.
The Braselton Town Council approved the two projects with 4-0 votes at its Monday (July 10) meeting.
Braselton leaders gave the green light for both a daycare center and a Kroger fuel center expansion on the western side of town.
The council granted Land Development and Engineering a planned unit development (PUD) master plan amendment for the daycare facility and an adjacent commercial building located on 1.6 acres at 5331 Thompson Mill Rd.
The proposed site is next to an Aldi under construction.
The daycare facility will total 10,000 square feet, while the commercial building will span 4,500 feet.
The town council, in approving the project, overturned a condition modification made by the Braselton Planning Commission last month. The planning commission, at its June 26 meeting, voted to expand uses allowed for the 4,500-square-foot building to include limited retail provided under a neighborhood commercial zoning district. The condition excluded tattoo parlors, tobacco shops and vape shops.
The council, however, voted to make the condition more narrow, allowing only office use (including medical), as originally recommended by the town’s planning director, Kevin Keller. Should Land Development and Engineering seek a retail use, it would submit that proposal to the council.
As for the gas station expansion, the council approved a conditional use for Kroger to nearly double the size of its fuel center at its 7380 Spout Springs Rd. location. The facility currently has five fuel dispenser stations, and Kroger plans to add four more.
Kroger’s improvements will also add a diesel tank and expand the attendant kiosk to provide an employee bathroom.
The council approved the request, with conditions, 4-0, and added a condition requiring Keller’s approval of the fuel center’s outdoor retail space. Some council members had expressed concerns about the aesthetics of that area.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the council:
•approved site and landscape plans for North Metro Baptist Church’s new campus. The church is currently located in Lawrenceville. The church hopes to have the new 75,000 square-foot building, located near the intersection of Hwy. 211 and Hwy. 124, ready by late 2024. North Metro held a groundbreaking for the facility in late April.
•approved a contract with the Georgia Department of Transportation (DOT) for right of way acquisition for Phase II of the DOT’s Hwy. 211 widening project. Phase II will widen the highway from Pinot Noir Dr. to Friendship Rd.
•approved its 2023 election ordinance. The council seats of Jim Joedecke (District 3) and Becky Richardson (District 1) are up for election.
