A pair of projects could be in the works for the Spout Springs Rd. and Thompson Mill Rd. area.
The Braselton Planning Commission will hear zoning requests for a daycare center and a fuel station expansion at its June 26 (6 p.m.) meeting.
Updated: June 21, 2023 @ 9:06 am
Land Development and Engineering has requested a planned unit development master plan amendment for 1.36 acres at 5331 Thompson Mill Rd. for a daycare facility and office-retail building.
Plans call for approximately 10,000 square feet of daycare space and 4,200 square feet of office and retail space.
Meanwhile, Kroger Company has applied for conditional use approval for 13.11 acres at 7380 Spout Springs Rd. to expand its existing fueling center to add four gasoline dispenser stations and reduce congestion at the location. The fueling center currently has five dispensers.
“This is a very busy fuel center, and customers often have to wait quite a while to get gas at peak times,” the project architect and engineering firm wrote in its application. “Expanding the fuel center will allow more customers to fuel up at once, thereby reducing the wait time and will improve the congestion around the fuel center area.”
Following the planning commission public hearings, the Braselton Town Council will hold public hearings over both proposals during its June 6 (4:30 p.m.) meeting.
