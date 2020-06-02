There have been over 2,000 COVID-19 related deaths across the state.
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health update June 1, the state has had 47,899 confirmed cases; 8,302 hospitalizations; and 2,089 deaths.
Details for Braselton's four-county area include:
•Gwinnett: 3,870 cases; 665 hospitalizations; 132 deaths
•Hall: 2,507 cases; 340 hospitalizations; and 49 deaths
•Barrow: 333 cases; 78 hospitalizations; and 17 deaths
•Jackson: 195 cases; 34 hospitalizations; and six deaths
Northeast Georgia Health System is currently treating 60 COVID-19 patients. Seven of those are at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton.
System-wide, there are 28 patients awaiting test results and ventilator usage is at 27-percent. NGHS reports 699 patients have been discharged. There have been 84 deaths.
