Deaton Creek military support

Pictured are MSC President Mark Carland, Past President Rick Berry, Sgt. David Sherman, wife Olivia, and daughters, Celeste and Mary.

 Photo courtesy of Terry Boudreau

Now in its 12th year, the 100-plus members of the Deaton Creek Military Support Club have been reaching out to local, needy wounded warriors with financial, physical and emotional assistance. Each of the veterans the club assists have returned from combat duty with injuries, incapacities and emotional scars in need of help in their recovery, rehabilitation and return to a normal life.

Volunteering has included helping with home repairs, taking a veteran fishing, collecting warm clothing for homeless veterans during the winter months, sharing a seat at a Georgia Bulldogs football game, providing provisions for veterans undergoing treatments at the Charlie Norwood Veterans Medical Center, aiding families at the Augusta Fisher House and preparing and delivering “survival” backpacks to homeless veterans in three shelters, two in Georgia and one in South Carolina.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.