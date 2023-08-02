Now in its 12th year, the 100-plus members of the Deaton Creek Military Support Club have been reaching out to local, needy wounded warriors with financial, physical and emotional assistance. Each of the veterans the club assists have returned from combat duty with injuries, incapacities and emotional scars in need of help in their recovery, rehabilitation and return to a normal life.
Volunteering has included helping with home repairs, taking a veteran fishing, collecting warm clothing for homeless veterans during the winter months, sharing a seat at a Georgia Bulldogs football game, providing provisions for veterans undergoing treatments at the Charlie Norwood Veterans Medical Center, aiding families at the Augusta Fisher House and preparing and delivering “survival” backpacks to homeless veterans in three shelters, two in Georgia and one in South Carolina.
More recently, the club has met with Army Sergeant David Sherman, a Signal Corpsman specialist, of Winder. While working on a satellite communications project in Northern Iraq in 1993, a nearby IED (Incendiary Explosive Device) was set off, causing major bodily injuries and the loss of both legs.
He is a dedicated family man with five children, one of his sons now serving in the Army as a lieutenant colonel and another in the Navy serving on a nuclear submarine.
Sherman is currently undergoing extensive, costly renovations to a bathroom to enable easier accessibility in and out, particularly getting into the shower in his wheelchair. The club has pledged a significant donation and has additionally reached out to the Chateau Elan Military Support Foundation and the Hamilton Mill United Methodist Church Military Support Club for their assistance as well.
In place of the club’s regular business meeting, a summertime cookout was held in The Village at Deaton Creek clubhouse with the Shermans as the club’s guests, welcoming his family into the Military Support Club family. In the course of the evening, club members learned much about him, including his football career at Pennsylvania’s Millersville University, his dual degrees in Industrial Technology and Electronics, a stint as a Washington Redskins defensive tackle and his wood engraving company, Big Dave’s Custom Carvings. Not only does he use his extensive workshop to design and create beautiful wood engravings, but to construct sci-fi spaceships and other artifacts from the George Lucas Star Wars motion picture series, a long-standing love of his.
Despite his physical trauma, emotional distress and years of painful rehabilitation, Sherman spoke of his loving, supportive family and a strong belief in his maker. “We make it work, you have faith, and you move on,” he told us. “No one is more blessed than me.”
The several donations presented to Sherman during the evening totaled $16,150. The club’s commitment is to follow Sherman and his family and provide ongoing assistance, whatever form that may take, as needed.
