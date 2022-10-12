Debbie Martin 

•Why are you running for office?
Hoschton is my home and I can make a difference in how this community continues to grow. I want the best for the citizens in terms of small-town feel and good city management through constant and clear communication. I have no hidden agenda nor conflicts of interest such as with local business or real estate ventures.
•What is the most important issue in your race?
There are three issues that concern me the most.
•Responsible growth: Hoschton has new residents and established residents. There is so much potential for Hoschton, but it must be made responsibly to ensure the small-town feel is maintained while bringing much-needed infrastructure.
•We must improve our relationship and communication with the community! This includes different forums for posting meeting notices, meeting minutes, crime information, etc. other than newspapers, hanging a note at city hall and/or Jackson County websites.
•There is a difference between listening and hearing. Our residents feel unheard. There is a lot of knowledge in Hoschton, and I intend to lean on and hear the residents while we navigate this time of growth.
•What in your background makes you best qualified for the position you’re seeking?
I worked for 22 years as a project manager. I can organize, collaborate and put together resources to get the goals of the community accomplished. To do this I am an excellent communicator, analytical thinker and approachable. All essential attributes needed to be an effective member of city council.
•Give a brief bio of yourself (work, family, hobbies, etc.).
As stated above, I have worked most of my career for a major medical device company as a project manager. Being a project manager for this type of business requires excellent planning skills, communication, compromise and flexibility.
I am also a proud single mother of one and grandmother of five. I raised my son to always finish what he starts, work hard, be kind and believe in himself.
I moved to Hoschton in 2020 and reside in the Cresswind at Twin Lakes neighborhood. I created a community website for homeowners to freely and confidentially express their issues and concerns which I take to the “board” quarterly for their response and actions.
I love to play pickleball even though I am not that good… yet!
I attend all of my grandkids’ games and you’ll find me in the bleachers screaming cheering and applauding. When I’m not at their sports events, I am attending their school events, not screaming, or cheering, just applauding!
