A decision on a proposed 144-unit senior community in Braselton is on hold until likely November at the request of the developer.
OneStreet Residential, LLC, asked for a 60-day extension for a requested rezone of 27.3 acres (seven total parcels) on Thompson Mill Rd. to residential multi-family for a proposed 55-and-up rental community. The developer also seeks annexation of one parcel for this project.
The development would include both stand-alone and duplex-style cottages. All properties would be rental units.
The Braselton Town Council was slated to vote on the item Monday, Aug. 16, but the council will not take action now until its November voting session at the earliest.
OneStreet notified the town of its request to postponement of at least 60 days to allow it to respond to issues raised at the town’s Aug. 12 work session and possibly host a neighborhood meeting.
OneStreet presented its plans Thursday at a town council work session attended by a large contingent of residents who wore green shirts to signal their opposition to the project.
Tom Logan, of Clearwater Plantation, said he feared the development would negatively impact the value of surrounding properties.
“Change is going to happen, and we all understand that, but change for the good and we keep our property values where they need to be is what this is all about,” said Logan, who said he represented residents of multiple neighborhoods present at the meeting.
Logan argued that the rental units are not suitable for the area, saying adjacent and nearby properties are zoned agricultural-residential. He also expected the development to add to already-problematic traffic in the area. Logan expressed concerns as well about age restriction with only one applicant required to be at least 55 years old.
Den Webb, representing OneStreet, stressed that the development is not an apartment complex and has a similar configuration to the adjacent Del Webb community with single-family structures and duplexes. Residents, he said, are long-term tenants and differ from traditional renters.
Webb said adjacent properties to the proposed development include an office on the westside.
As for issues with age restriction, Brendan Barr, managing partner of OneStreet, pointed to self-policing among residents.
“The beauty of these communities is, again, that our promise to our customer is that they’re going to be surrounded by their peers,” he said. “If they start seeing kids, they’re going to the management office.”
Meanwhile, town councilman James Joedecke questioned if the development fit within Braselton’s comprehensive plan for the area.
“We certainly did not put in our comprehensive plan or in our future land-use map that we were going to zone this property multi-family,” Joedecke said.
Braselton planning and development director Kevin Kellar said the comprehensive plan doesn’t delve into zoning “per se” and said OneStreet’s proposal differed from traditional multi-family projects.
“The reason they’re asking for a multi-family zoning, quite frankly, is because we don’t have a zoning classification that fits this type of product,” Kellar said.
OneStreet, which built the Main Street senior community in Braselton, is requesting several variances to Braselton codes in its pursuit of this project.
Those variance requests include seeking an exception to Braselton’s definition of dwelling and multi-family apartments for this project since Braselton’s codes don’t specifically address this type of proposal.
Other variance requests include a minimum unit size reduction from 750 to 700 square feet for 18 bungalow units.
Additionally, OneStreet seeks a variance in building material requirements. As a compromise, OneStreet has offered to submit a list of building materials that, if accepted, would become a condition of the variance.
Meanwhile, Braselton’s planning staff has placed multiple conditions on OneStreet’s proposal, including entrances and exits having restricted-gate access.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.