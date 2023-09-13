The Braselton Town Council has delayed its vote on a proposed Hilton hotel near I-85 that includes extended-stay features.
At the request of Councilperson Becky Richardson, the council voted unanimously on Monday (Sept. 11) to table its decision until its Oct. 9 voting meeting.
“I still have some unanswered questions and just need additional time to kind of dig into some things before I can make a decision,” Richardson said.
Applicant JVBraselton Hospitality, LLC, seeks a conditional use for 4.24 acres on Hwy. 53 behind Cracker Barrel to allow for the hotel. The property abuts I-85.
Plans call for a four-story, 147-room, dual-branded hotel that would house Hilton’s TRU and Home 2 Suites products in one structure.
The TRU brand serves as a traditional hotel, while Home 2 Suites caters more toward longer stays with rooms that include dishwashers, microwaves and refrigerators.
The project requires council approval for conditional use because 54% of the hotel plan would consist of these extended-stay components.
Proposed conditions of approval, however, would prohibit the hotel from advertising and offering weekly or monthly occupancy rates. The conditions would also place deed restrictions on the property to prohibit offering and advertising those non-daily rates. Violators of the conditions stand to lose their business licenses and face a possible municipal court citation.
Alex Mitchem, representing the applicant, agreed with the council’s measures to safeguard against a traditional extended-stay hotel.
“We all know what that kind of conjures up,” he said. “That’s your concern. That’s our concern, too … We don’t want to create a situation that down the road is a problem for Braselton.”
No citizens spoke against the project during the council’s rezoning public hearing or during an Aug. 26 public hearing held by the Braselton Planning Commission.
The planning commission has recommended approval of the project along with conditions requiring permits to be pulled within 12 months of mayor and council approval and groundbreaking within 60 months of mayor and council approval.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the council:
•approved a resolution to execute documents for a $5.65 million GEFA loan toward site prep for the town’s new wastewater treatment plant.
•approved town staff’s recommendation of low bidder Griffin Brothers ($1.78 million) to build a replacement lift station at Chateau Elan. The town will take on no debt for this project.
•approved town staff’s recommendation of Reeves Young as construction manager at risk for Braselton’s water reclamation facility expansion project. The company will later submit a guaranteed maximum price for the project and cover any costs exceeding that figure.
•approved a special event permit request for Stephen Stone of Brew Crew of North Georgia for the Oct. 27-29 Braselton Artisan Festival.
•approved the final site plan for the townhome portion of Claret Village on Hwy. 124 just south of Hwy. 211. Site plans for the development’s rental and single-family home components were approved in 2021, but the townhome plans didn’t meet town requirements then. The townhomes now meet the town’s 30-foot width minimum.
•approved a Carl Vinson Institute of Government proposal to conduct an organizational review for the town.
•appointed Lee Baker (Mayor Kurt Ward’s selection) to the town’s planning commission in place of Tom Logan and Harold Copus (Councilmember Jim Joedecke’s selection) to the town’s zoning board of appeals in place of Judy Pennebaker.
•heard during Thursday’s (Sept. 7) work session that the Braselton Visitor’s Bureau approved a landscaping contract to maintain the town’s I-85 exits.
