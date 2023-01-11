D87T8699.jpg

Approval of drawings for a Braselton Lowe's across from Chateau Elan is again on hold.

Last month, the Braselton Town Council tabled an architectural review approval of the home improvement store planned as part of the Braselton Village development on Hwy. 211. The council again held off on a decision Monday (Jan. 9), voting 5-0 to table the matter another month.

