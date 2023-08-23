A decision on a contentious annexation and rezoning issue in Hoschton will wait another month.
The Hoschton City Council, on Monday (Aug. 21), tabled its vote on a proposed 334-home development and a related annexation request until September.
“This is one of the things that’s been on everybody’s mind, and what we’ve agreed to do at this time — because of some things are still out there that are not quite what we’re liking as a council and a mayor — is to table this to the next meeting,” acting Hoschton Mayor James Lawson said.
Former Mayor Shannon Sell seeks the annexation of approximately 33 acres into Hoschton and a planned unit development zoning for a proposed 110-acre gated development of single-family residences and townhomes. The development would front Pendergrass and E.G. Barnett roads, East Jefferson St. and West Jackson Rd.
Sell had previously partnered with Providence Group on this proposal, but the company recently backed out of the deal.
The council held public hearings in May and June — one more public hearing than required – over the rezoning and annexation requests but took no action. Although the city council didn’t hold a public hearing during its Thursday (Aug. 17) work session, several residents again spoke against the project during public comment time. In addition to raising concerns over the impact on traffic and city infrastructure, residents objected to a council with only four members voting on a major project (three council members have resigned this year).
The proposal came back before the council after Jackson County formally withdrew its objection to the proposed annexation. Plans called for 389 homes when presented to the Hoschton City Council during June public hearing. But Sell and Providence Grooup agreed to a reduction to 334 units as part of an agreement with Jackson County to withdraw its objection.
The removal of 55 homes lowered the density of the development to a density consistent with the county’s future land use and character-area maps.
The county BOC voted 5-0 on July 25 to withdraw the objection, allowing the county and developer to avoid a Sept. 6 arbitration hearing.
OTHER ANNEXATION
REQUEST
An Aug. 28 at 10 a.m. arbitration hearing involving Jackson County remains for another annexation proposal into Hoschton. The arbitration will be held at the Jackson County Agricultural Center at 1869 County Farm Rd.
Rocklyn Homes seeks to bring 287 acres into the city on Hwy. 53 near the south end of town for a proposed 1055-unit development of single-family homes and townhomes. Jackson County has objected to the annexation request.
HOSCHTON
APPROVES
MILLAGE RATE
The council on Monday unanimously approved a rollback rate of 2.954 mills, down from 3.5 mills last year. The city will still take in around $200,000 more this year due to growth in the tax digest.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the council:
•tabled action on its on-street parking ordinance until September.
•approved a community center and city hall signage bid of $10,750 from Davis Designs of Athens. Davis Signs was the low bidder out of five businesses submitting quotes.
•approved a residential (R-2) rezoning for Shannon Sell for ¾ of an acre of his property on East Jefferson St. The property includes a house where his mother-in-law lived. Sells seeks to rent or sell that section of the property now.
•voted to transmit the city comprehensive plan to the state for review with final city adoption in October.
•approved a $718,000 bid from All South Construction, the lowest of three bids, for a booster pump station for the city’s new north water tower. The city has a $440,000 grant for the project.
•approved an updated agreement with the county for the city recreation park. The agreement is now for 50 years. The city wants to parcel out the top four acres for its new public works department building, while the county intends to upgrade the park, too.
•tabled action until September on leasing the former space of the Hoschton Police Department, which is moving to the old city hall headquarters at 79 City Square. The council also tabled action on leasing its downtown restaurant unit next to the new city hall. Two people, including Matt Ruppel, are interested in leasing the space. Both parties want to open an Italian restaurant in the unit.
•approved an update to the city’s stormwater fees, with some fees increasing. These will be included on property tax bills. The new fee schedule will be posted on the city’s website.
•heard that city planner Jerry Weitz will bring three ordinance issues to the city’s September council meetings: an official corridor map; a nonconforming mobile home ordinance update; and regulations for small cell sites on city right of way.
•heard from a citizen during public comment Thursday who asked about building inspections. He claimed problems with new homes in Cresswind, including cracked foundations, shoddy wiring and HVAC issues.
