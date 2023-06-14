A decision on the proposed expansion of Del Webb at Chateau Elan is on hold following nearly three months of extensive and, at times, tense public discussion over the matter.
The applicant, PulteGroup, requested the Braselton Town Council defer its vote to its July meeting. Pulte’s expansion plans would add 345 homes.
To move forward with those plans, Pulte seeks an annexation and a planned unit development (PUD) zoning for 14.61 acres in Gwinnett County and adjustments to the original master plan approved in 1999.
Pulte plans to develop 28 homes on the annexation tract as a continuation of the 55-and-up, age-restricted Del Webb at Chateau Elan. The annexation tract would connect the existing Del Webb at Chateau Elan with two other parcels, already within the town limits, to construct 255 more homes. Pulte also proposes a stand-alone development of 62 John Wieland homes.
Pulte’s plans originally came before the public during a March Braselton Planning Commission meeting and again in April after the planning board tabled its recommendation for a month. It advised denial of Pulte’s requests.
The postponement of the council’s vote followed a lengthy Thursday (June 8) public hearing and work session over the proposal.
Points made at a March planning commission public hearing were rehashed Thursday before another packed meeting room.
Representatives of Pulte and Fountainhead, the property owner, contended that the proposed changes to the original plan allow for a better and more marketable development than the 1999 plan would yield. Julie Sellers, representing the applicant, said the proposed project moves houses further away from Chateau Elan’s Woodlands golf course and existing residences than designated in the original 1999 zoning and calls for 100 acres of open space. She also defended the quality of homes proposed in the expansion and said they’re compatible with the Chateau Elan area. Sellers showed images of a home in Chateau Elan and an existing Del Webb home, saying the two were “substantially similar.”
She also said the new plan eliminates road access into the Chateau Elan neighborhoods.
According to Sellers, the expansion project has garnered support in both the Del Webb at Chateau Elan and Chateau Elan neighborhoods.
“This is not a one-sided opposition to some super-controversial zoning change and use,” Sellers said.
Three residents spoke in favor of Pulte’s proposal, with Del Webb resident Linda Hill contending “a small faction” of the community’s residents oppose it.
“But they do not represent the majority of the homeowners,” she said.
Meanwhile, three citizens spoke out against Pulte’s plans.
A major criticism of the project is the anticipated impact on traffic. Those who spoke in opposition warned of the effect of over 300 homes on a narrow Duncan Creek Rd. and its intersection with an already-congested Spout Springs Rd.
Christa O’Rear, who serves as homeowners association president of Stone Ridge Manor, which backs up to Duncan Creek Rd., said trips on Duncan Creek Rd. could skyrocket from 5-10 a day to 2,200. O’Rear said the neighborhood’s concerns with the expansion “are extremely personal.”
Joy Basham, speaking for a group of 162 Del Webb residents who have hired an attorney, offered several objections to the project. Among the concerns she raised, Basham said the proposal doesn’t meet the threshold of a PUD and is an attempt to circumvent existing zoning districts “to pump out mass-market homes.”
She later pointed to potential increased traffic within Del Webb, predicting that drivers in the area would use the neighborhood streets as a cut-through. The group Basham represents has asked that a cul-de-sac be placed where the new portion of the development would meet Duncan Creek Rd. to restrict access.
Additionally, Basham criticized Del Webb’s amenities as “already severely lacking.”
Safety was another significant point of contention, with opponents noting the Del Webb development would allow entry points into Chateau Elan — a gated development — for walkers, bikers or those on golf carts via the Woodlands golf course.
“The Pulte plan challenges the integrity of our neighborhood as a gated community,” said Chateau Elan resident Karen Tatro.
She added that Chateau Elan “can’t be kind-of-gated.”
“That doesn’t fly,” said Tatro, who said she has over 400 signatures from Chateau Elan residents opposing the project.
Tatro, a real estate agent, expressed concerns that the new Del Webb homes would negatively affect property values inside adjacent Chateau Elan with non-custom homes.
As for safety issues, councilmember Jim Joedecke was unsure about the danger to Chateau Elan from the proposed Del Webb homes. While he said the access points into Chateau Elan were a concern, “I struggle to see a huge influx of folks from the Del Webb neighborhood coming into that neighborhood causing trouble like teenagers in an unrestricted neighborhood might,” he said.
Joedecke mentioned conversations in which Pulte agreed to set aside money for Chateau Elan HOAs to address safety issues, which Pulte representatives confirmed.
Among the mayor and council, Mayor Kurt Ward asked the vast majority of questions of Pulte and Fountainhead representatives and others in attendance. He spent approximately 40 minutes with inquiries, including those related to traffic, safety, lot sizes, availability of blueprints for the John Wieland homes and Fountainhead’s request for the PUD amendment over the 1999 plan.
Ward also referenced a statement from Brent Hodges, Gwinnett County’s road construction manager, who said Duncan Creek Rd. couldn’t sustain the anticipated traffic levels generated from the Pulte additions and a nearby Meritage development of over 300 planned homes.
The Braselton Town Council will revisit Pulte’s proposal at its July 10 business meeting with a potential vote.
