Del Webb hearing

Annexation and zoning requests for a proposed expansion of the Del Webb at Chateau Elan subdivision have been withdrawn from the Braselton Town Council's Monday (July 10) voting agenda at the request of the applicant. 

 Photo by Ben Munro

According to an updated Braselton Town Council meeting agenda, developer PulteGroup has withdrawn annexation and zoning requests for a proposed expansion of the Del Webb at Chateau Elan subdivision. 

The items were up for a vote tonight (Monday, July 10, 7 p.m.) but withdrawn at the request of PulteGroup, according to a note on the updated agenda sent out Monday afternoon. 

