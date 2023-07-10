According to an updated Braselton Town Council meeting agenda, developer PulteGroup has withdrawn annexation and zoning requests for a proposed expansion of the Del Webb at Chateau Elan subdivision.
The items were up for a vote tonight (Monday, July 10, 7 p.m.) but withdrawn at the request of PulteGroup, according to a note on the updated agenda sent out Monday afternoon.
Pulte's expansion plans called for the addition of 345 homes. But to proceed with those plans, the developer sought adjustments to the original master plan approved in 1999 and an annexation and planned unit development (PUD) zoning for 14.61 acres in Gwinnett County.
The expansion plans, which drew large audiences to Braselton's Police and Municipal Building for meetings, had been a topic of public discussion since Pulte appeared before the Braselton Planning Commission in late March.
The Braselton Town Council recently heard arguments both for and against the project during a lengthy June 8 public hearing. The items were to appear on the Braselton Town Council's June 12 agenda for a potential vote. But PulteGroup asked to defer them to the July meeting and has now withdrawn them.
During public meetings over the proposal, representatives of Pulte contended that the proposed changes to the original plan allowed for a better and more marketable development than the 1999 plan would yield. The proposed project positioned houses further away from Chateau Elan's Woodlands golf course and existing residences than designated in the original 1999 zoning and called for 100 acres of open space.
Criticisms of the project ranged from its anticipated impact on traffic to safety worries (the expansion would have allowed access points into gated Chateau Elan through Woodland's golf course) to ramifications for home values. Opponents also argued that Pulte's proposal didn't meet the threshold of a PUD, calling it an attempt to circumvent existing zoning districts to allow it to produce mass-market homes.
