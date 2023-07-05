The future of a much-discussed proposal to expand the Del Webb at Chateau Elan development could be decided early next week.
The item will appear on the Braselton Town Council’s July 10 7 p.m. meeting agenda for a potential vote. The proposal initially appeared on the council’s June 12 agenda before the applicant, PulteGroup, asked to defer the item to the July meeting.
The council heard arguments both for and against the project during a lengthy June 8 public hearing.
Pulte’s expansion plans would add 345 homes. But to proceed with those plans, the developer asks for adjustments to the original master plan approved in 1999 and an annexation and a planned unit development (PUD) zoning for 14.61 acres in Gwinnett County.
If approved, Pulte would develop 28 homes on the annexation tract as a continuation of the 55-and-up, age-restricted Del Webb at Chateau Elan. The annexation tract would connect the existing Del Webb at Chateau Elan with two other parcels already in Braselton. There, Pulte would construct 255 more homes. Additionally, Pulte proposes a stand-alone development of 62 John Wieland homes.
Representatives of Pulte and Fountainhead, the property owner, contend that the proposed changes to the original plan allow for a better and more marketable development than the 1999 plan would yield. Julie Sellers, who represents the applicant, said during the June public hearing that the proposed project moves houses further away from Chateau Elan’s Woodlands golf course and existing residences than designated in the original 1999 zoning and calls for 100 acres of open space.
She also said the new plan eliminates road access from this development into the Chateau Elan neighborhoods.
Meanwhile, criticisms of the project range from its anticipated impact on traffic to safety worries.
Those who spoke in opposition warned of the effect of over 300 homes on a narrow Duncan Creek Rd. and its intersection with an already-congested Spout Springs Rd. They also voiced concerns that the development’s roads would become a cut-through for many of the area’s drivers.
As for safety issues, opponents noted that the Del Webb development would allow entry points into Chateau Elan — a gated development — for walkers, bikers or those on golf carts via the Woodlands golf course.
Others said Pulte’s proposal doesn’t meet the threshold of a PUD, calling it an attempt to circumvent existing zoning districts to allow it to produce mass-market homes.
