Del Webb hearing

The proposed expansion of the Del Webb at Chateau Elan subdivision has drawn large crowds to public meetings. The Braselton Town Council could potentially vote on the expansion proposal on Monday (July 10).

 Photo by Ben Munro

The future of a much-discussed proposal to expand the Del Webb at Chateau Elan development could be decided early next week.

The item will appear on the Braselton Town Council’s July 10 7 p.m. meeting agenda for a potential vote. The proposal initially appeared on the council’s June 12 agenda before the applicant, PulteGroup, asked to defer the item to the July meeting.

