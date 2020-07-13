A Democratic candidate for the 9th Congressional District, which includes Jackson County, reportedly spent the weekend in a Gwinnett County jail.
According to the Gwinnett Daily Post, Brooke Siskin was jailed on contempt of court charges for not having turned in her gun and ammunition to authorities as previously ordered. Siskin is reportedly in a divorce dispute with her ex-husband and has a protective order against her.
Siskin was reportedly arrested in March on criminal trespass and disorderly conduct charges at a bank in Gwinnett County, according to the Post.
Siskin faces Devin Pandy for the Democratic nomination to the 9th Congressional District in the Aug. 11 runoff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.