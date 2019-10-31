The Jackson County Democratic Committee held its biannual signature dinner event Oct. 12 at the Jefferson Civic Center. The crowd of around 150 heard from a lineup of speakers from the area and around the state.
Leading off was Jackson County Democrats' Chair Pete Fuller, who praised the work the local party members had done over the last year. He also singled out Mary Morrison of Hoschton for her role in the Hoschton recall effort, recognizing her call to action in the early days of the controversy.
Next was Alecia Scott of Atlanta, who discussed the needs of the state party to become more active in the coming election.
Keynote speakers at the event were State Democratic Party Chair and State Senator Nikema Williams and U.S. Senate candidate and former Columbus mayor Teresa Tomlinson. Williams praised the efforts of the local party and called for continued growth and combined efforts in moving the state forward. Tomlinson made a strong case for making a push in rural counties of the state, as a rather small increase in Democratic support in the rural areas translates to large wins for statewide Democratic candidates.
The final speaker was Jackson County Democratic Vice-Chair and former chairwoman Cheryl Bonner who recalled her travails in helping restart the party in the early 2000s and her fight for fair elections in the area.
The next meeting of the Jackson County Democrats will be a holiday party on December 5 at 6:30 p.m. at the Bank OZK community room.
More information about upcoming events can be found at https://jcdcga.org or their Facebook page at facebook.com/jcdcga
