Jackson County Board of Elections member Erma Denney gave a spirited defense last week of her actions regarding the recall movement in Hoschton and her elections board duties.
At the Oct. 16 meeting of the elections board, Denney responded to a compliant filed by Bobby Howard of Snellville and a newspaper editorial in The Jackson Herald questioning Denney's actions during the Sept. 6 board meeting.
It was at that September meeting the initial Hoschton recall applications against Mayor Theresa Kenerly and councilman Jim Cleveland were presented to the elections board for approval. The board voted that the petitions did meet state legal requirements (they required 100 signatures of Hoschton voters.)
Denney, a former Hoschton mayor and an outspoken proponent of the recall efforts against Kenerly and Cleveland, asked a number of questions and made a lot of comments about the recall during the Sept. 6 elections board meeting. It was those comments that led to a newspaper editorial and Howard's complaint questioning if Denney had crossed a line by mixing her personal advocacy about the recall with her duties as a member of the county elections board.
At the board's Oct. 16 meeting, Denney vehemently denied having done anything wrong.
"I adamantly did not violate my oath of office," she said in a prepared statement read during the meeting.
Denney said the public needed to "become educated on the new board composition," a reference to the new elections board structure of five members, four of whom are nominated by the local political parties and appointed by the superior court judge. Denney is an appointee of the local Republican Party.
In her statement last week, Denney quoted from a memo drafted by elections board chairman Eric Crawford, in which Crawford said she had done nothing wrong.
"During the (Sept. 6) board meeting regarding the recall application, he (Crawford) did not recall any question that I asked that was inappropriate or over the line," Denney said.
However, Denney said she would abstain from future votes on matters coming before the elections board regarding the Hoschton recall efforts.
COUNCIL MEETING COMMENTS
Denney also defended her comments made at the Hoschton City Council meeting on Sept. 5, the night before the Sept. 6 election's board meeting. During that council meeting, Denney again expressed her views about the recall efforts and was highly critical of one council member who had remained silent about the ongoing Hoschton controversy.
She said that before the city council meeting, she had contacted Crawford to see if it was OK for her to appear on the council's agenda. She said Crawford told her that as long as she didn't identify herself as a member of the elections board, or speak on the board's behalf, it was OK.
"To be clear, I had the right to speak (before the Hoschton council) about the recall," she said during her comments last week.
Crawford also defended Denney at last week's board meeting.
"I'll say that Erma's quotes of what I emailed and said were accurate," Crawford said. "In terms of the (Sept. 6) meeting itself, I was listening to the questioning as it was happening and I understand that we have a partisan appointed board, but I want to keep it as non-partisan as possible. Had it gotten close to, or over the line, it was my intent to shut it down, but I never thought we got to that point."
Crawford then polled each member of the elections board, asking if Denney's comments and questions on Sept. 6 had influenced their vote to approve the recall petitions. Each board member said no, it had not influenced them.
During the board's discussion of the issue last week, local Democratic Party chairman Pete Fuller asked if Howard's complaint merited action, given that he is not a registered voter in Jackson County. Howard is the father of Hoschton council member Mindi Kiewert, the council member that Denny had strongly criticized at the Sept. 6 council meeting.
Fuller has also been active in pushing the recall against Kenerly and Cleveland. Crawford told Fuller he thought that the residency issue didn't matter in the context of filing an ethics complaint. Howard didn't attend last week's meeting.
In a recent on-line blog post, Fuller was also critical of a Sept. 11 editorial written by Jackson Herald editor Mike Buffington, which questioned Denney's potential conflict as an outspoken proponent of the recall while also serving on the elections board which has a role in the recall process.
Fuller said in his blog post that since Denney had not identified herself as an elections board member at the Sept. 5 Hoschton meeting, what she said was appropriate.
"Mr. Buffington charged that Ms Denney was too political and biased with her statements, but let's keep in mind her wording was very exact," Fuller wrote. "She did not reference the recall, which she would later see in a procedural vote at a different time. She only spoke to her opinion as a citizen and former mayor. She never referenced her position on the board, and never in her capacity as a board member has she referenced the actions of Kenerly or Cleveland that she felt were beyond the pale."
Denney handed out copies of Fuller's comments during last week's elections board meeting.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at last week's board of elections meeting, the board:
• reviewed petitions for the Hoschton recall which will now move forward following a ruling by Superior Court Judge David Sweat that there is sufficient cause to allow for the recall to go forward. Those pushing the recall will now have 30 days to collect 30 percent of Hoschton's registered voters (342 voters) in order for a recall vote to be held.
• tabled action on proposed new bylaws for the elections board until members have more time to read the final draft.
• heard that the elections office has one demo system of the state's new voting machines on hand.
