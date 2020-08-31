Erma Denney has resigned from the Jackson County Board of Elections.
Denney, an appointee from the county's Republican Party, submitted her resignation to Superior Court Judge Joe Booth on Aug. 21.
Denney said she was resigning because her appointment was slated to end Dec. 31 and she wanted the person who replaced her to be in place for a probable Jan. 5 runoff for Senate.
"It has been an honor and a privilege to once again serve Jackson County in a public servant capacity," she said. "Being a member of the Board of Elections, appointed by the Jackson County Republican Party, has been an educational opportunity that I never anticipated and one that gave me a window in to the election process which made me a more informed citizen."
Denney had at times been controversial on the elections board. Earlier this year, she became a strong proponent of mail-in voting due to the COVID pandemic, a position that put her at odds with the county's Republican leadership. At one point, county GOP chairman T.J. Dearman called on her to resign because of her support of expanding mail-in voting options.
Ironically, Denney later contracted COVID in July and has been dealing with its affects for the past six weeks, she said.
