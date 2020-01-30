A Jackson County Sheriff's Office deputy was taken to the hospital Saturday, Jan. 25, after his patrol car was struck by a tractor-trailer on the interstate.
According to the Georgia State Patrol, a tractor-trailer driven by Michael Anthony Morongell, of Hartsville, S.C., was traveling on I-85 near mile marker 134 and attempted to slow down for traffic. The vehicle jack-knifed and struck a JCSO patrol vehicle driven by deputy Christopher Martin Peters, of Jefferson.
Peters had been stopped on the road shoulder with the vehicle's emergency equipment activated.
Peters was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville for a suspected minor or visible injury.
Jackson County Sheriff Janis Mangum said Peters was very sore from the accident and had a follow-up appointment with doctors on Monday, Jan. 27.
Morongell, who was not injured, was cited.
