The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) announced the design-build team for the I-85 Widening Phase III project, which will expand I-85 from two to three lanes in both directions from Hwy. 129 to Hwy. 441.
According to a DOT press release, the department received two bids and selected E.R. Snell Contractor, Inc./ WSP USA Inc.
Construction is anticipated to begin in 2022.
The I-85 Widening Phase III project is expected to provide mobility and safety for freight operators and passenger vehicles by widening I-85 from two to three lanes from Hwy. 129 to Hwy. 441.
Four bridges within the project limits will be widened and no detours are anticipated.
“This project complements other roadway and transportation improvements such as new roads, road repairs, and bridge modernizations to support statewide economic and community development,” said Georgia DOT design-build program manager Andrew Hoenig.
Additional information about Georgia DOT’s design-build projects can be found at www.dot.ga.gov/PS/Innovative/DesignBuild.
