Apartments

A developer seeks to build 325 apartment units in place of a proposed senior living community on an approximate 12-acre tract on Friendship Rd. in Braselton.

The applicant, Hollander Properties, LLC, asks for a planned unit development (PUD) master plan amendment to proceed with the change. The Braselton Planning Commission will hear Hollander’s proposal during a July 24 (6 p.m.) public hearing, while the Braselton Town Council will hold an Aug. 10 (4:30 p.m.) public hearing.

Locations

