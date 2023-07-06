A developer seeks to build 325 apartment units in place of a proposed senior living community on an approximate 12-acre tract on Friendship Rd. in Braselton.
The applicant, Hollander Properties, LLC, asks for a planned unit development (PUD) master plan amendment to proceed with the change. The Braselton Planning Commission will hear Hollander’s proposal during a July 24 (6 p.m.) public hearing, while the Braselton Town Council will hold an Aug. 10 (4:30 p.m.) public hearing.
The proposed site is a 12.44-acre tract at 3036 Friendship Rd. approximately 1.5 miles west of the intersection with Spout Springs Rd. The original plan called for a senior community of 30 memory care units, 50 assisted living units, 120 senior independent living units and a 21,000-square-foot retail building.
But Hollander said the original plan was no longer economically feasible.
“Due to unforeseen circumstances beyond (the) owner’s control associated with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on senior living capital markets and associated risk and scarcity of construction debt and equity in this industry, it is economically unfeasible to construct the originally planned senior living multi-family community … ” the developer wrote in its application.
The developer added that building single-family homes requires “significantly larger land tracts with greater ecological impact and has not kept pace with the growing demand for housing in Braselton."
Hollander described the proposed apartment development as a “garden-style, surface-parked, luxury 325-unit multi-family community.” Planned amenities include a clubhouse, pool, covered patio, fitness center and an open space with walking trails and a dog park.
In addition to the PUD amendment, Hollander asks to remove multiple zoning conditions, including age restrictions, on the property. The current zoning requires at least 90% of the units to be occupied by one resident age 55 or older. Another condition requires a covenant or deed restriction on the properties to ensure and enforce compliance with the age restriction.
Hollander also seeks a variance from restrictions regarding multi-family or residential living units on the first floors of buildings.
