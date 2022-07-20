A local developer provided a recent update for a trio of significant additions proposed for downtown Braselton.
Matt Ruppel of Atlanta Development Company, speaking to the Braselton Downtown Development Authority (DDA) on July 14, has plans to build townhomes, a commercial center and a boutique hotel all in the town’s downtown district.
For the townhomes, Ruppel hopes to “get something by spring of next year, basically, on the ground” for the first 10 units of his planned 30-unit Laurel Park development. He said all civil engineering issues, which had delayed the project, have been resolved. The townhome site is located on Davis St. and Hwy. 124 behind the Braselton Library, which is in the midst of an expansion project.
Meanwhile, Ruppel said all civil engineering work has been completed for a three-building commercial project on Harrison St. — known as “Shoppes at Old High” — where the town’s high school once stood. Work is now underway on the project’s construction design. Ruppel hopes to break ground on the project during the first quarter of 2023. Plans call for a two-story building at the front of the site with a total of 8,000 square feet, accompanied by buildings of 5,000 and 3,500 square feet. Ruppel said tenants have already “spoken for” all those spaces though no leases have been signed yet.
As for the hotel, Ruppel said he’s working through the procedural issues associated with the proposed site. He plans to locate the hotel on Davis St. adjacent to Braselton Brewing Company. DDA member Cindy Green said the authority’s economic vitality committee wants to meet with Ruppel to discuss options for the DDA to partner with him on the hotel project.
In another downtown project, Ruppel said he hopes to move a historic home from its location on Davis St. to a spot closer to the hotel site by August or September. He said soil engineering work is being compl eted for the home’s new site. He’s also working through issues with a nearby stream bed.
The previous owner of the home, built over 100 years ago, sought to tear it down, but Ruppel agreed to move it to his property to preserve the structure.
In other downtown business, the DDA:
•announced that the DDA’s annual Pooches in the Park event is set for Sept. 24 while the the DDA’s Zombie Run, another annual event, will be held on Oct. 15.
•is still seeking artists for the DDA’s Oct. 1 Art-Rageous Festival to vend and to contribute to a live painting exhibit. Artists will paint one panel of three 8 x 8 x 8 cubes provided by the DDA. The DDA continues seeks to sponsorship of the panels.
