A developer will seek a slew of appeals for a project of townhomes and detached homes for 8.42 acres at 9859 Davis St.
Braselton Township Development, LLC, will appear before the Braselton Zoning Board of Appeals on Aug. 22 at 6 p.m. requesting 15 variances for the project.
According to application documents, the intent of the requests is to “incorporate community greenspace into the townhome layout to replace typical street frontage, incorporate a second housing type (single-family detached cottages) and provide individual lot parcels for each structure to facilitate fee simple purchase/ownership of the units.”
The applicant will ask for variances for:
•allowable density (from 4.0 to 4.7).
•minimum lot size (from 6,000 feet to 3,000 square feet).
•minimum front yard (from 15 feet to 10 feet).
•minimum spacing between buildings (15 feet to 12 feet).
•elimination of minimum public street frontage.
•reduction of minimum townhome lot width (30 feet to 24 feet).
•reduction of minimum townhome yard requirements: rear yard (20 feet to six feet) and side yard (20 feet to six feet).
•rear entry garage requirements.
•maximum front-facing garages.
•requirements for townhomes to be accessed from an interior local street.
• Require alleys serving more than four units to provide a continuous connection between two public streets.
•elimination of street parking requirements and maximum 8% grade on neighborhood streets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.