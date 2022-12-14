Braselton developer Matt Ruppel has asked the town’s downtown development authority (DDA) for its support regarding a pair of major projects he has in the works.
Ruppel, who spoke to the DDA on Thursday (Dec. 8), plans to build what will eventually be a 30-unit townhome development — called Laurel Park — adjacent to the town’s library on Davis St. and Hwy. 124 and a commercial development on Harrison St. on the site of the old Braselton High School.
“We’re going to be putting those in front of y’all again asking you (for support),” he said.
He previously sought and gained a letter of DDA support for a boutique hotel project on Davis St. which was later approved by both the Braselton Planning Commission and Braselton Town Council.
During his comments, Ruppel — whose three downtown projects total 105,000 square feet and $25 million of capital investment — briefly updated the townhome project and commercial development projects.
He said analysis and engineering study of a potential traffic light at Hwy. 124 and Jesse Cronic Rd. has delayed the townhomes, which have been hit with a number of delays during the planning process. He also said a three-story building adjacent to the townhomes has been designed, but couldn’t offer a more extensive update on that facet of the project until the townhomes have been permitted.
Meanwhile, Ruppel said he’s close to finalizing plans for a three-building commercial development on Harrison St.
In other projects, Ruppel said his vision for a “green stream” trail system running along a creek from Braselton Brewing Company to residential property on Davis St. remains in the works. He said that he, K&S Homes and Lennar Builders would donate land to the town for that project. Ruppel said he’s working to finalize a survey for the trail.
“Hopefully, kind of the first quarter of next year or something, we can kind of get that at least 100% actionable,” he said.
DDA TO HIRE DOWNTOWN MASTER PLAN CONSULTANT
The DDA voted to spend $22,000 to hire a consultant to assist with a new downtown master plan update, which will help guide growth and direction of the downtown district. DDA chairperson Hollie Ansley said the money has already been allotted in the DDA’s budget.
“This kind of gives us a seat at the table with tourism or URA (Urban Redevelopment Agency) and helps us, the downtown development authority, kind of drive the master plan,” she said.
•will determine design projects for 2023 during its January work retreat. No date for that retreat has been set.
•announced a Cinco de Mayo theme for its May 4 Toast to Braselton fundraiser, the DDA’s largest fundraising event of the fiscal year.
