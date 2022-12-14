D87T8699.jpg

Braselton developer Matt Ruppel has asked the town’s downtown development authority (DDA) for its support regarding a pair of major projects he has in the works.

Ruppel, who spoke to the DDA on Thursday (Dec. 8), plans to build what will eventually be a 30-unit townhome development — called Laurel Park — adjacent to the town’s library on Davis St. and Hwy. 124 and a commercial development on Harrison St. on the site of the old Braselton High School.

Locations

