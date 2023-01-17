An Alabama development company has pitched plans for a large residential project near downtown Braselton.
LIV Development, out of Birmingham, wants to build a 252 to 260-unit development on 32.4 acres fronting Davis St. on the south and Lewis Braselton Blvd. on the north. The land is bordered by the Keys Crossing subdivision on the east and residences on Pinecrest Lane to the west.
Christian Stark, representing the developer, shared LIV's plans with the Braselton Downtown Development Authority (DDA) Thursday (Jan. 12). LIV will seek R-M zoning for the project with an eight-unit-per-acre density. The developer hasn't yet scheduled public hearings with Braselton's planning commission and town council as it is still finalizing the site plan.
The development would comprise townhomes, carriage units and three-story buildings, according to Stark, whose father is part owner of the property. Asked after the meeting about apartments being part of the plan, Stark said LIV had yet to decide, saying it was too early to determine.
The site plan presented to the DDA shows the majority of the project situated on the western and southern portions of the property, leaving green space between the development and the residential areas along the eastern border.
"We decided to really kind of focus on our whole development being on one side of the property," Stark said.
Stark said LIV met with Keys Crossing residents who said they preferred the green space bordering their property to be left as trees rather than used as park areas or playgrounds.
Stark said LIV added a second entrance on Lewis Braselton Blvd. to the site plan to serve as the main entrance and help mitigate traffic on Davis St.
According to information provided by LIV, development amenities include a 10,000-square-foot clubhouse, pet center, rentable offices, a teaching kitchen, greenway connectivity, golf cart parking and bike storage.
Stark added that LIV includes a non-profit entity to donate to local organizations.
Matt Ruppel, a local developer with multiple downtown projects in the works, spoke in favor of LIV's plan.
"We need to have that living accommodation and people and community in the downtown area," said Ruppel, who said he plans to invest $25 million worth of capital in downtown.
