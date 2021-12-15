While more details are still forthcoming, a boutique hotel is being proposed for Braselton’s downtown district.
Braselton Downtown Development Authority (DDA) member Cindy Green announced the plans on behalf of developer Matt Ruppel at the DDA’s Thursday (Dec. 9) meeting.
The hotel would be located on a 1.3-acre lot along Davis St. next to the Braselton Brewing Company. Ruppel had initially sought to build a whiskey bar and jazz club on the property, but after opted to change his strategy. Green noted that a recent needs-gap analysis showed the town becoming saturated with establishments serving alcohol.
Green welcomed the news of a boutique hotel.
“We have been talking about a boutique hotel in the historic district for a year, looking at locations,” she said. “I couldn’t be happier.”
Green noted the location and said guests at the proposed hotel would be within walking distance to several dining and retail options.
According to Green, Ruppel is slated to speak to the DDA further about his plans during its January meeting.
Green said Ruppel has already had some preliminary hotel drawings done.
Green also told the DDA that Ruppel hopes to break ground on his Laurel Park condo and mixed used development during the first quarter of 2022.
In other news, the DDA:
•will look into annexing the former West Jackson Primary School building — which was recently purchased by the Town of Braselton — into the historic district. The DDA plans to contact the Department of Community Affairs or the regional commission in Athens for assistance.
•heard that the integrity of the town’s old jail building still must be determined by an engineer before planning future uses for it.
•heard that tickets for the town’s Feb. 5 Chocolate Walk will go on sale the week of Christmas.
•discussed the town’s new art council and the possibility of holding an arts festival in the town’s new civic center.
•heard that the town’s eight ticketed holiday lights trolley tours are sold out.
•announced that its work session will be held Jan. 24 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
