Developers of a proposed large development in Braselton have requested to defer a hearing on the project.
Stolz Partners, LLC, requested to defer its request for one month. It was set to go before the Braselton Planning Commission on Monday, Sept. 23.
Stolz Partners is requesting annexation and rezoning of 77 acres at the corner of Hwy. 53 and Braselton Pkwy.
Developers plan 240 multi-family units, six commercial outparcels and nearly 500,000 square feet of warehouse/distribution space.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.