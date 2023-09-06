New Hoschton sign
The Hoschton City Council will consider a proposal for a mixed-use development of 712 residences and 63,000 square feet of commercial space on Hwy. 53 during a Sept. 14 (6 p.m.) public hearing.

The project is proposed for nearly 55 acres along Hwy. 53 on the east and west sides of Nancy Industrial Dr. and the end of Amy Industrial Lane.

