The Hoschton City Council will consider a proposal for a mixed-use development of 712 residences and 63,000 square feet of commercial space on Hwy. 53 during a Sept. 14 (6 p.m.) public hearing.
The project is proposed for nearly 55 acres along Hwy. 53 on the east and west sides of Nancy Industrial Dr. and the end of Amy Industrial Lane.
The applicant, G.P.’s Enterprises, Inc, seeks a rezoning from light industrial (M-1) to a planned unit development (PUD) for the development.
The residential portion of the plan calls for 360 apartments and 352 townhouses, while the non-residential component calls for retail, restaurant, office and civic space.
The city council will also hold a public hearing on Sept. 14 over a proposed car wash for 1.38 acres for Hwy. 53 north of East Jefferson and West Jefferson streets. The project applicant is Stanton Porter.
The Hoschton City Council will also hold Sept. 14 public hearings over:
•a comprehensive plan resolution to adopt an official corridor map designating land reserved for future transportation facilities, including streets, highways, bikeways, sidewalks, and multi-use trails.
•an ordinance amending the subdivision and land development ordinance to reference a new code section and an official corridor map. It will also amend the development plans and permits section to add an official corridor map section.
•an ordinance amending the subdivision and land development ordinance related to residential and non-residential driveways to modify standards and specifications.
•an ordinance amending a zoning ordinance to authorize the replacement of a nonconforming manufactured home with a new manufactured home per amendment to the zoning procedures law.
•an ordinance amending zoning ordinances to provide a new section for small wireless facilities and add definitions of terms related to small wireless facilities.
The council will potentially vote on these items at its Sept. 18 regular meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.