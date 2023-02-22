A public hearing related to proposed car condos and retail on Winder Hwy. adjacent to Lanier Raceplex in South Hall has been tabled again by the Hall County Planning Commission at the request of the applicant.
The Dell Group, LLC, seeks to amend the conditions of a planned commercial development on 21 acres at 5385 Winder Hwy. to allow for car condos, storage, commercial uses and retail.
