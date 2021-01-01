To ramp up vaccination for COVID-19, health departments in District 2 will reassign staff from testing for COVID-19, to immunization clinics. Hall County is part of District 2.
Beginning on January 11, testing will be offered between 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. for symptomatic first responders, school employees and court system personnel by appointment.
"This change will help meet the demand for providing vaccines to more people as we work through the phases identified by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention," District 2 leaders said in a news release.
Residents can continue to monitor www.district2.org, the District 2 Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/district2publichealth and local media for announcements on vaccine availability.
Beginning January 11, adults 65 years of age and older can receive the COVID-19 vaccine (based on vaccine availability). Watch for announcements for instructions on where and how to get vaccinated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.