District 2 Public Health continues to adjust schedules for services to provide more capacity for COVID-19 vaccinations.
To best utilize the public health staff, changes will be made at the testing sites in Hall County.
The testing site in Hall County, will be open on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. beginning January 11. There will be no Saturday testing after January 9.
Beginning on January 11, testing will be offered between 8-9 a.m. only for symptomatic first responders, school employees and court system personnel by appointment at all 13 health departments in the district. This change will help meet the demand for providing vaccines to more people as we work through the phases identified by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Beginning January 11, adults 65 years of age and older can receive the COVID-19 vaccine (based on vaccine availability). Residents should continue to monitor the District 2 web page at www.phdistrict2.org, Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/district2publichealth and local media for announcements for vaccine availability.
