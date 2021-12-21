District 2 Public Health encourages people to get vaccinated or get a booster shot, wear a mask if gathering indoors, social distance and wash hands as COVID-19 holiday safety protocols.
Although the Delta variant is still the most prevalent variant in Georgia, accounting for over 90% of cases, the Omicron variant is proving to be a fast spreading COVID-19 variant.
Anyone 16 and older who was vaccinated at least six months ago with two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or received the J & J vaccine at least two months ago is eligible for a booster shot.
If gathering with friends and family who are both vaccinated and unvaccinated, wear a mask, wash your hands and social distance to reduce the chance of spreading or contracting COVID-19.
Testing is also important to reduce community spread of COVID-19. PCR tests are available at six drive-thru testing sites located in Forsyth, Franklin, Hall, Lumpkin, and Union counties. Results are available within 24 to 36 hours.
Forsyth County and Sherwood Plaza in Hall County will be the only testing sites open on Thursday, Dec. 23. All testing sites will be closed on Christmas Eve.
For more information about COVID-19 testing and to find recent data about District 2 COVID-19 case rates and vaccination rates visit phdistrict2.org.
