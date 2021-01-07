District 2 Public Health recently released a website registration page for the COVID-19 vaccine.
It can be accessed by visiting www.phdistrict2.org
"Due to the high demand for the vaccine, we ask that everyone be patient as we schedule residents to get vaccinated," District 2 leaders said.
To provide the vaccine in a safe environment, the District asks everyone to follow these steps:
- Vaccines are for residents who live or work in the counties that comprise District 2. Hall County is part of District 2.
- Vaccines will be given by appointment only – Walk-ins will not be accepted
- Leaders will limit the number of people in enclosed spaces by observing recommended social distances to prevent the spread of illness
- Come to your appointment as close to the allotted time as possible to reduce the number of people in the waiting area (you may be asked to wait outside or in your car if you are too early)
- If you have insurance, bring your card. Insurance will help pay to offset the cost for administering the vaccine.
- There will be no cost to anyone to get vaccinated.
- You should plan to remain for post-vaccination observation for up to 30 minutes
- Prior to vaccination, review of product-specific safety information and consent will be required
- Both Moderna and Pfizer vaccine require two-doses – appointments are required for both doses
- Understand you will receive the vaccine that is available (Pfizer or Moderna)
A call center number will be available on Monday, January 11, for those who do not have access to online registration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.