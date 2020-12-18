District 2 Public Health has received its first shipment of coronavirus vaccine and will begin vaccinating emergency medical personnel on Monday, December 21.
“Following the Georgia Department of Public Health’s vaccination plan and recommendations from the Centers for Disease and Control to first vaccinate frontline healthcare workers, public health is excited to begin this phase of the coronavirus response”, said Dr. Zachary Taylor. “Getting a vaccine to combat this disease and save lives is remarkable. With news of Moderna Vaccine being authorized for emergency use, we will now have two vaccines and will be able to vaccinate more people.”
The district received 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
