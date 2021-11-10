With the arrival of flu season, District 2 Public health encourages residents living within District 2, which includes Hall County, to get vaccinated now against COVID-19 and flu to protect themselves and their families from the spread of both respiratory viruses and continue to ease the burden off the hospital system.
“We cannot predict the severity of each flu season; however, flu vaccination remains the best way for people to protect themselves, their families and communities from the flu,” said Zachary Taylor, District 2 Public Health Director. “Residents who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 and anyone who needs a booster shot, now is a good time to get a COVID-19 vaccination.”
According to health officials, there is no harm in getting both flu and COVID-19 vaccines at the same time, and they can be administered in one visit. Children 5-18 years old are now eligible to receive their COVID-19 vaccine. While Adults 18 and older have been eligible to receive the COVID-19 series since January 2021, a booster dose is available for specific groups of adults who have completed the two-dose series at least six months ago.
Any resident who has questions about getting flu or COVID-19 vaccines should speak with their health care provider.
Those who wish to be vaccinated can visit any District 2 Health Department. Appointments are not required. For more information about influenza or COVID-19 visit phdistrict2.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.