Beginning January 22, COVID-19 testing in District 2 will be conducted by MAKO Medical.
Appointments for Friday, Jan. 22, and later, can be made at https://mako.exchange/splash/GAmakotesting/
The last days that District 2 Public Health will operate the testing site will be Tuesday, Jan. 19, and Wednesday, Jan. 20, from 8:30 a.m. to noon.
In addition, as the district transitions from testing to vaccination, District 2 will cease symptomatic testing at all 13 county health departments. January 22 will be the last day that rapid tests will be available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.