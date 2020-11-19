Dongwon Tech Corporation will invest $700,000 in opening an advanced manufacturing facility and sales office in Hall County, delivering 40 jobs to the Gainesville area. Dongwon Tech is a supplier of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) ducts and CR/DR systems.
“It’s a pleasure to welcome Dongwon Tech Corporation to Georgia,” said Governor Brian P. Kemp in an announcement about the project. “As the No. 1 State for Business eight years in a row, Georgia’s international relationships, leading workforce, and strength in critical industry sectors continue to attract businesses from halfway around the world to locate here. We're grateful for Dongwon Tech's investment in the Peach State, and moving forward, we will continue to work with these innovative companies to bring jobs and opportunities to hardworking Georgians and their families in every corner of the state.”
Dongwon Tech Corporation is a U.S. subsidiary of Yuchang Air Con Co., Ltd., which is headquartered in Anyang, Gyeonggi-do, Korea, and produces a variety of HVAC items and technologies that help save energy and meet customer-specific needs. The 20,000-square-foot Dongwon Tech Corporation facility, located at 2175 Centennial Drive in Gainesville, will primarily produce rectangular air ducts for SK Innovation and another local HVAC company located in Commerce.
Dongwon’s strategic location in Hall County will play a critical role in helping the company reach additional customers throughout the southeast who are looking for a local supplier of air ducts, according to the governor's announcement. In addition to establishing a production line for rectangular air ducts, Dongwon Tech is planning to invest in the production of spiral ducts as they continue to capture a broader market in the coming years.
“Georgia has many Korean-Americans, and already many Korean conglomerates have entered the country, making it easier for Dongwon Tech to enter the country in the early stages of investment,” said CEO of Dongwon Tech Corporation CheolWoong Heo. “Georgia is a highly qualified state to supply Dongwon Tech’s high-quality products to customers in neighboring states as well as in Georgia. It was a good opportunity for Dongwon Tech to be established in Hall County, which has an established, well-equipped manufacturing infrastructure.”
Dongwon Tech Corporation jobs in Hall County will include positions in production and management, as well as opportunities in sales and administration. Individuals interested in career opportunities with Dongwon Tech Corporation are encouraged to visit the company’s website for additional information.
“Dongwon Tech is a welcome addition to the business community in Gainesville-Hall County,” said Vice President of the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce Tim Evans. “We are so pleased Dongwon Tech chose Georgia and Gainesville-Hall County for their new North American headquarters and manufacturing center. This is a fast-growing region and their air handling products are critical to new construction.”
Director of Korean Investment Yoonie Kim represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s (GDEcD) Global Commerce division on this project in partnership with the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce and Georgia EMC.
“With Dongwon Tech Corporation’s decision to invest in Georgia, we move another step closer to building the battery supply chain necessary to support the electrification of the automotive industry. They will not only supply SK Innovation in Commerce, Georgia, but also HVAC customers throughout the Southeastern U.S. This continues to highlight the competitive advantage our logistics network and business climate have to offer to companies looking to grow or expand,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “I want to thank Dongwon Tech Corporation for creating jobs of the future in Georgia and our partners in Hall County for their assistance in winning this project for the state.”
