The Georgia Department of Transportation (DOT) awarded a $25.5 million contract for a construction project to widen Hwy. 211 in Barrow County from the I-85 Northbound ramp terminals to north of Pinot Noir Drive, according to a July 15 DOT press release. The project will also add two roundabouts.
Located entirely within the Town of Braselton, the proposed Hwy. 211 widening will increase the roadway to four lanes and include the addition of a 5 1/2 foot sidewalk along the east side of the Hwy. 211 bridge.
The project will create two new multilane roundabouts at the Hwy. 211 intersections (I-85 southbound ramps and Braselton Parkway Extension /Tour de France Drive) to improve traffic flow. The project is expected to be completed in October 2025.
The $25.5 million contract, awarded to CMES, Inc., was the largest of five Northeast Georgia projects located in Dawson, Barrow, Hall and Hart counties. The contracts totaled $37.8 million.
