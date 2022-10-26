The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) is requesting for feedback on a proposed roundabout for the intersection of Hwy. 60, Hwy. 124 and Sam Freeman Rd. near Hoschton and Braselton.
The DOT is proposing the roundabout to reduce crash frequency and severity and improve traffic issues at the intersection by proposing a roundabout at the location.
The roundabout will cost an estimated $5.06 million. According to the DOT, the intersection would be realigned, reducing the number of intersection conflict points. The DOT also said the implementation of the roundabout will reduce speeds on Hwy. 124 and allow traffic on Hwy. 60 and Sam Freeman Rd. to make turns on Hwy. 124 easily.
There is currently a temporary traffic signal at the intersection Hwy. 124 and Hwy. 60.
According to the DOT, within the intersection, 58% of the rear-end crashes that occurred were on Hwy. 124 and related to vehicles slowing down or stopping to make a turn onto Hwy. 60 or Sam Freeman Rd. From 2015 to 2019, 46 crashes (70% of the total crashes) were rear-end and angle collisions attributable to the offset geometry of the intersections and high speeds on Hwy. 124.
