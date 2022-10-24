The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) is asking for feedback on a proposed roundabout for the intersection of Hwy. 60, Hwy. 124 and Sam Freeman Rd. near Hoschton and Braselton.
The DOT seeks to reduce crash frequency and severity and to improve traffic issues at the intersection by proposing a roundabout at the location. The DOT asks for feedback by Nov. 12. Go to https://sr-124-sr-60-cr-17-roundabout-0016166-gdot.hub.arcgis.com/ for details over the project and to leave comments.
