Jim Dove recently received the 2020 “John D. Whisman Vision Award.”
The award is presented annually by the Development District Association of Appalachia and the Appalachian Regional Commission. It's given to an individual who "best supports intergovernmental cooperation through the ARC, state and local-development district partnership."
Typically, the award is presented annually at the March DDAA annual conference in Washington, D.C., but due to the COVID-19 pandemic this year’s conference was cancelled. At the DDAA’s virtual business meeting in May, the award announcement was made by Jim Baldwin, immediate past president of the DDAA.
On July 16, the Whisman award was presented in-person to Dove by Heather Feldman, DDAA secretary and executive director of the Georgia Mountains Regional Commission, and Burke Walker, Georgia DDAA Board member and executive director of the Northeast Georgia Regional Commission in Athens. The award presentation was made at the historic Jackson County Courthouse in Jefferson, a location that received ARC support in past years.
Dove retired as executive director of the Northeast Georgia Regional Commission on June 28 after serving for over 30 years. During his tenure, he promoted the ARC program within northeast Georgia’s member ARC counties that include: Barrow, Elbert, Jackson and Madison counties.
Dove also previously served as president of the DDAA in 2016 and as a long-time board member of the DDAA.
(0) comments
