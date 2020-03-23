There have been 772 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state of Georgia, according to the Department of Public Health’s March 23 update. Twenty-five deaths have been reported.
"Today’s significant increase in cases is in part reflective of improvement in electronic reporting efficiency from commercial laboratories. These reports often have sparse patient data and DPH will be working to complete these records, so data will change over time," the update said.
Locally, there are 34 confirmed cases in Gwinnett County; 10 in Hall County; and one in Barrow County. Clarke County has 14 confirmed cases, while Madison County has one case.
Jackson County has not yet had a confirmed case.
