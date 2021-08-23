Drug paraphernalia was reportedly found in an abandoned nylon case in downtown Hoschton recently.
A woman notified the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office that she’d found the case at a City Square business address and had opened it in search of the owner’s identification. Four syringes, a metal tube with a blue rubber tip and a piece of tin foil with suspected drug residue on it were discovered inside the case, according to the incident report.
Other incidents reported to the sheriff’s office included:
•theft by taking on River Mist Dr. where a juvenile reportedly stole $310.
•agency assist on Hwy. 332 to a two-vehicle accident where one driver was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville.
•suspicious activity on Jackson Park Dr. where a woman said she found a man with hospital papers sitting in front of her garage in a rocking chair. The man, who was described by the woman as being disoriented, told a deputy he’d been discharged from the hospital after having suffered seizures. He said went to the residence because he used to live there, though he arrived at the wrong residence, according to the incident report.
•operating a vehicle without registration or a license on I-85 where a man was cited for the infraction.
•suspicious activity on Skelton Rd. where a woman said her ex-husband is riding by her house. She said he is not supposed to know where she lives.
•information on Old Collins Rd. where drivers of ATVs were reportedly riding through a neighborhood, trespassing. The ATVs are reportedly tearing up a beach area in the neighborhood.
•missing person on Benson Lane where a man, who had been diagnosed with depression and bipolar disorder, had reportedly gone missing.
•simple assault on Hwy. 53 where a woman reportedly grabbed another woman by the hair while leaving her ex-boyfriend’s home.
•hit-and-run on I-85 where a man said a motorist struck the driver side of his vehicle while using the shoulder of the interstate to pass him. The man was able to record the other vehicle’s identification number, according to the report.
•agency assist on Davenport Rd. where a man reportedly shot himself in the hand by accident. The man was “alert but in pain,” according to the report.
•criminal trespass on J.D. Brooks Rd. where a man said three juveniles were riding scooters where his field backed up to a subdivision where the three possibly lived, according to the incident report.
•simple battery and criminal trespass on West Jefferson St. where a man was “out of control and assaulting people,” according to the complainant. The man already had prior warrants out of his arrest, according to the incident report, and had previously been barred from the residence. The incident reportedly stemmed from an argument between the man and his father about the man striking his son. The man’s father said he was then pushed and hit his leg on a table. The man reportedly left the scene.
•entering auto on Addenbrooke Way where a student at Jackson County High School said someone took his book bag which contained a school-owned laptop and a $5 bill.
•theft by taking on Davenport Rd. where a man said his four wheeler was stolen.
•mental subject on South Hampton Circle where a man said his wife was experiencing a mental health issue after not taking medication for an extended period.
•information on Benson Lane where a couple said they hadn’t seen or heard from their 18-year-old son since the previous day. Their son called their home during the deputy’s response to the call, however, and said he was fine, according to the incident report.
