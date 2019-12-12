A second public hearing on a residential development in Braselton was deferred last week.
Meritage Homes of Georgia requested deferral of its request shortly before the Braselton Town Council was set to hear it on Dec. 5.
Meritage is requesting annexation, rezoning and a master plan change for a planned unit development off Duncan Creek Rd. Developers plan 326 detached single-family units on 141 acres.
The Braselton Planning Commission failed to make a recommendation on the request at its recent meeting. Planners ultimately decided to defer the request.
